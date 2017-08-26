 Ryan Reynolds gets funny with wife Blake Lively on her birthday, crops her out of the picture | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 26, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ryan Reynolds gets funny with wife Blake Lively on her birthday, crops her out of the picture

Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 2 to be directed by David Leitch. The film also stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison and Jack Kesy in pivotal roles.

hollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2017 16:25 IST
Ryan Reynolds was recently seen in The Hitman’s Bodyguard.
Ryan Reynolds was recently seen in The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds wished his wife Blake Lively a happy 30th birthday, but hilariously cropped her out of the photo.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” the Deadpool actor, 40, wrote alongside a photo of himself with more than half of Lively’s face cropped out.

Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 2 to be directed by David Leitch.

Deadpool 2 also stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison and Jack Kesy in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.

more from hollywood
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you