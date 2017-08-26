Ryan Reynolds gets funny with wife Blake Lively on her birthday, crops her out of the picture

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds wished his wife Blake Lively a happy 30th birthday, but hilariously cropped her out of the photo.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” the Deadpool actor, 40, wrote alongside a photo of himself with more than half of Lively’s face cropped out.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017

Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 2 to be directed by David Leitch.

Deadpool 2 also stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison and Jack Kesy in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.