Ryan Reynolds gets funny with wife Blake Lively on her birthday, crops her out of the picture
Press Trust of India
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds wished his wife Blake Lively a happy 30th birthday, but hilariously cropped her out of the photo.
“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” the Deadpool actor, 40, wrote alongside a photo of himself with more than half of Lively’s face cropped out.
Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. pic.twitter.com/7vulMXqOdp— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 26, 2017
Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 2 to be directed by David Leitch.
Deadpool 2 also stars Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison and Jack Kesy in pivotal roles.
The flick is slated to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.