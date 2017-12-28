 Sarah Paulson wants to play Cheetah to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in sequel | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Sarah Paulson wants to play Cheetah to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in sequel

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has shown her interest in playing Cheetah, Wonder Woman’s nemesis in the sequel to the hit superhero movie.

hollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2017 16:17 IST
A fan wondered if Sarah Paulson would play Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel.
A fan wondered if Sarah Paulson would play Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel.

Actor Sarah Paulson has shown interest in playing the character of Cheetah in the sequel to DC’s “Wonder Woman”.

Actor Gal Gadot portrayed the titular role in the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film. Actors Danny Huston and David Thewlis played her nemesis in the film, which also featured Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright.

A fan on Twitter suggested to Jenkins that Paulson or actor Charlize Theron are prefect fit for Wonder Woman’s nemesis Cheetah.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Justice League.

“Hey Patty Jenkins, Giving that Wonder Woman’s rogues gallery is small, will you use her most famous villain Cheetah in the sequel?

“I also think that Sarah Paulson or Charlize Theron would be perfect for this character if you did use her?” the fan asked.

To this, Paulson replied in affirmative.

Sarah Paulson arrives for the premiere of The Post on December 14. (AFP)

“Yes please Patty Jenkins,” wrote Paulson.

Gadot will be back in “Wonder Woman” sequel, which will have her facing off against the Soviet Union during the 1980s. Jenkins will also be back to helm the project.

