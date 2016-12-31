Say goodbye in style: The 10 best red carpet appearances of 2016

As we wave goodbye to 2016, we wonder if we are leaving the world any more stylish than how we found it at the beginning of the year. The following list of beautiful women in their gorgeous dresses, we think we did good. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra owned the Oscars and Emmys red carpet, and Jennifer Garner looked divine in a stunning black gown soon after announcing divorce from husband and actor Ben Affleck.

But these two ladies aren’t the only ones who did good. Here are 10 red carpet appearances that had us shook:

1. Priyanka Chopra at Oscars and Emmys

Priyanka Chopra was fashion’s big find in 2016. We don’t say so, the entire international media does. She topped almost all lists of best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events, but her dresses at the Oscars and Emmys take the cake. At the Oscars, she wore a white naked dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad and a red dream-like gown at the Emmys by Jason Wu.

2. Claire Danes at Met Gala

Celestial grandeur. Illuminating ballgown. Guess who? #metgala #zacposen #glamour A photo posted by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on May 2, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT

It doesn’t get more ethereal than this. Homeland star Claire Danes wore the most gorgeous ice blue dress to the MET Gala where the theme this year was Manus X Machina. What’s so special about it? The dress, designed by Zac Posen, glowed in the dark!

3. Kerry Washington at Emmys

Kerry looked like a goddess when she rocked this black dress during her pregnancy at the Emmys.

4. Rachel McAdams at Critics Choice Awards

Depend on Elie Saab to turn you into a princess with just a dress. The rust dress with golden chains for straps looked amazing on Rachel who also won an award that night.

5. Selena Gomez at American Music Awards

Selena Gomez made an appearance at the American Music Awards after taking a break from her work and what an appearance it was. She wore a red Prada gown with Cartier jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

6. Emma Stone at La La Land screening at the Venice Film Festival

(AFP)

Emma Stone was a mermaid on land in this shimmery Versace beauty. The dress was made with fringe details and tugged at her waist.

7. Alicia Vikander at Golden Globes and Oscars

Alicia Vikander won the Oscar that night and also the appreciation of all fashion moguls around the world with her yellow dress that reminded everyone of Belle from Beauty and The Beast. At the Golden Globes, she wore a white pleated gown from Versace.

8. Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya wore many dresses at her Cannes trip this year but this one from Elie Saab stood out. It was elegant and stunning, just like the one who wore it.

9. Jennifer Garner at Oscars

Jennifer Garner never looked better than she did in this black Versace gown at the Oscars. The gown in itself may not be exceptional but there is something about Gerner herself that make us want to look her again and again.

10. Blake Lively at Cannes Film Festival

Let Blake Lively teach you how to look amazing when pregnant. She walked like a dream at the Cannes Film Festival while pregnant with her second daughter, Ines. She wore a sparkly, blue Atelier Versace gown that and showed off her baby bump with pride.

