See pic: Harrison Ford goes on lunch with young Han Solo, Alden Ehrenreich

Harrison Ford, best known for playing Han Solo in Star Wars original trilogy, was spotted lunching with Alden Ehrenreich, who will take on the actor’s legacy in the upcoming standalone prequel in the popular space opera franchise.

The second standalone Star Wars prequel following the recently released Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will see Ehrenreich playing young Han Solo.

Read more

“Two Han Solos grabbing lunch,” a fan wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the two actors chatting at a restaurant.

Two Han Solos grabbing lunch. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6utZicjcaZ — Nico Sotomayor (@nicosotomayor00) January 4, 2017

Other confirmed cast members include Donald Glover, who will play a young Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as Solo’s love interest.

The plot will focus on the early years of the notorious space smugglers and how they became “scoundrels on the rise”.

Han Solo and Chewbacca in Star Wars. (Lucasfilms)

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are helming the project, while Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur are producing it.

The film, which is expected to begin production in January, is slated to hit the US theaters on May 25, 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more