Set phasers to kill: Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek will be R-rated

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s version of Star Trek will reportedly be R-rated. The Pulp Fiction director’s proposed Star Trek movie is intended to be targeted at adults, which would be a first time for the Paramount Pictures franchise when a film on a big budget is given the rating, reports deadline.com.

The film’s script will be penned by either Mark L Smith, Lindsey Beer or Drew Pearce, with Tarantino as the director. Smith is Tarantino’s top choice, as he’s the only one with experience with R-rated movies. He co-wrote The Revenant.

There have been 13 Star Trek movies so far. The series began with 1979’s Star Trek and most recently included a rebooted trilogy by JJ Abrams - whose company Bad Robot will produce Tarantino’s version.

The latest film, Star Trek Beyond, directed by Justin Lin, released last year.

Tarantino will complete production on his newest film, set during the Manson murders of 1969, rumoured to be starring Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and with Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt circling potential roles.

With agency inputs

