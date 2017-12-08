 Set phasers to kill: Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek will be R-rated | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 08, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Set phasers to kill: Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek will be R-rated

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s version of Star Trek will reportedly be R-rated. The Pulp Fiction director’s proposed Star Trek movie is intended to be targeted at adults.

hollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2017 19:03 IST
Quentin Tarentino attending a press conference on the opening day of the fifth edition of the Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France.
Quentin Tarentino attending a press conference on the opening day of the fifth edition of the Festival Lumiere in Lyon, France.(AFP)

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s version of Star Trek will reportedly be R-rated. The Pulp Fiction director’s proposed Star Trek movie is intended to be targeted at adults, which would be a first time for the Paramount Pictures franchise when a film on a big budget is given the rating, reports deadline.com.

The film’s script will be penned by either Mark L Smith, Lindsey Beer or Drew Pearce, with Tarantino as the director. Smith is Tarantino’s top choice, as he’s the only one with experience with R-rated movies. He co-wrote The Revenant.

There have been 13 Star Trek movies so far. The series began with 1979’s Star Trek and most recently included a rebooted trilogy by JJ Abrams - whose company Bad Robot will produce Tarantino’s version.

The latest film, Star Trek Beyond, directed by Justin Lin, released last year.

Tarantino will complete production on his newest film, set during the Manson murders of 1969, rumoured to be starring Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and with Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt circling potential roles.

With agency inputs

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you