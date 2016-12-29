She died of a broken heart: Hollywood remembers Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s, including Singin’ in the Rain, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, actor Carrie Fisher.

Read more

Following are some notable reactions to her death:

TODD FISHER, SON OF DEBBIE REYNOLDS AND BROTHER OF CARRIE FISHER

“She’s with Carrie.”

JOELY FISHER, HALF SISTER OF CARRIE FISHER (@MsJoelyFisher)

Some of the magic people have left the tribe...for the moment I am inconsolable...💔💔💔 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 29, 2016

ACTOR, DIRECTOR CARL REINER

How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2016

ACTOR ALBERT BROOKS

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

POP STAR AND TV PERSONALITY PAULA ABDUL (@PaulaAbdul)

#DebbieReynolds was a MAGNIFICENT triple-threat who won the WORLD'S heart in "Singin' in the Rain," a film that forever changed my life. pic.twitter.com/14pspVUuxY — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 29, 2016

COMEDIAN SARAH SILVERMAN (@SarahKSilverman)

This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

ACTOR BETTE MIDLER

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

ACTOR DWAYNE JOHNSON (@TheRock)

So blown away and saddened by this Debbie Reynolds news a day after her daughter, Carrie passes away. So much luv & strength to their family — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 29, 2016

COMEDIAN Chris Hardwick (@hardwick)

Oh no we just saw the news about Debbie Reynolds. Absolutely heartbreaking...there are just no adequate words for how sad it all is... — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) December 29, 2016

ACTOR AND TALK SHOW PERSONALITY ELLEN DEGENERES

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

STAR TREK ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI (@GeorgeTakei)

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

ACTOR ALYSSA MILANO (@Alyssa_Milano)

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

ACTOR ZOE SALDANA (@zoesaldana)