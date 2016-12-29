 She died of a broken heart: Hollywood remembers Debbie Reynolds | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

She died of a broken heart: Hollywood remembers Debbie Reynolds

hollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2016 12:38 IST
Reuters
Highlight Story

Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP)

Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s, including Singin’ in the Rain, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, actor Carrie Fisher.

Read more

Following are some notable reactions to her death:

TODD FISHER, SON OF DEBBIE REYNOLDS AND BROTHER OF CARRIE FISHER

“She’s with Carrie.”

JOELY FISHER, HALF SISTER OF CARRIE FISHER (@MsJoelyFisher)

ACTOR, DIRECTOR CARL REINER

ACTOR ALBERT BROOKS

POP STAR AND TV PERSONALITY PAULA ABDUL (@PaulaAbdul)

COMEDIAN SARAH SILVERMAN (@SarahKSilverman)

ACTOR BETTE MIDLER

ACTOR DWAYNE JOHNSON (@TheRock)

COMEDIAN Chris Hardwick (@hardwick)

ACTOR AND TALK SHOW PERSONALITY ELLEN DEGENERES

STAR TREK ACTOR GEORGE TAKEI (@GeorgeTakei)

ACTOR ALYSSA MILANO (@Alyssa_Milano)

ACTOR ZOE SALDANA (@zoesaldana)

tags

more from hollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<