Shia LaBeouf’s movie opens to just £7: 5 other box office bombs with A-list cast

In between staging anti-Donald Trump protests and getting arrested for them, Shia LaBeouf continues his side business as an actor. You might have heard that his new film, a war movie called Man Down, made just £7 (approximately Rs 550) on its opening day at the UK box office.

Admittedly, the film was playing at just one theatre before it expanded on VOD (video on demand). But the opening corresponds to the equivalent of just one ticket sold (the average price for a movie ticket in the UK is £7.2).

But Man Down isn’t the only film featuring an A-list cast to bomb so spectacularly. In recent years, there have been several films that have faded away with near-negligible box office numbers.

Here’s a list:

The Oogieloves In The BIG Balloon Adventure (2012)

The children’s movie opened in more than 2000 theatres across America but could only manage a per theatre average of $206. The average price of a ticket in the US is approximately $10.

Men, Women and Children (2014)

Multiple Oscar nominated filmmaker Jason Reitman’s (Juno) film starring the once box office champion Adam Sandler, Jennifer Garner, and future Han Solo Ansel Elgort could only manage a per theatre average of $504 playing in more than 600 theatres.

Dark Tide (2012)

One would imagine that a Halle Berry movie in which she spends most of her time by the sea, in a swimsuit, would be more attractive. But no. Dark Tide made only £90 in its opening weekend in the UK.

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Jamie Bell, Ralph Fiennes, Carrie Ann-Moss, William Fichtner, Allison Janney... While they might not be box office draws in the traditional sense, chances are you’ve at least seen some of their work. But together, their film should’ve managed more than the £36 it made in its UK opening.

Colonia (2015)

Emma Watson is currently enjoying one of the biggest hits of her career in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. And that’s saying something because she has starred in 8 Harry Potter films, which have made a collective $8.2 billion. Beauty and the Beast is poised to cross the coveted $1 billion mark. Her 2015 film Colonia however, made only £47 in its only show in the UK.

