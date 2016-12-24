So, who’s up for a festive movie marathon on Christmas?

If you are spending Christmas with your family, nothing can be better than movie marathons. Just grab some eggnog and take your pick from these films with a Christmassy vibe.
Home Alone 1 and 2
In the two comedy films, watch Macaulay Culkin spend a lonely Christmas as his family forgets to take him on their holiday trips — not once but twice! All alone. Culkin takes down burglars in his house while learning all about the festival which celebrates the birthday of Jesus Christ.
Die Hard
New York officer, Bruce Willis’ John Mclane goes to Los Angeles to surprise his wife on Christmas Eve. Mclane, however, discovers that his wife and her colleagues are taken in as hostages by a terror group.
A Night Before Christmas
This stop motion animated film sees Halloween characters including ghouls, goblins and zombies trying to celebrate Christmas, but miserably failing at their attempts to spread Christmas cheer.
Love Actually
Set against the backdrop of Christmas, this romantic comedy sees eight English couples discover love and the complexities of a relationship. Boasting of stellar star cast which includes the likes of Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Colin Firth among others, this 2003 film is the perfect Christmas movie to catch.
A Christmas Carol
Based on the novel by Charles Dickens by the same name, the 2009 animated film sees Jim Carrey play the role of a miserly Ebenzer Scrooge, who realises the importance of giving, and helping people on Christmas.
The Holiday
The 2006 romantic drama sees actors Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swapping homes to escape heartbreak from their respective men, Jude Law and Jack Black during the Christmas holiday season.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
If you are not in the mood for a clichéd film, this Robert Downey Jr. Classic is the perfect film for you to watch on Christmas. Apart from all the witty one line exchanges between Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer , it’s Michelle Monaghan and her santa suit that make it a perfect off beat Christmas movie to watch!
About a Boy
The film starts and ends with references to Christmas. In this 2003 comedy drama, Hugh Grant connects with a 12 year-old Nicholas Hoult, as he learns to be responsible with kids.
Jingle All the Way
The Arnold Schwarzenegger film is a laugh riot as Arnold tries his best to fight every parent in town to get a turbo man for his son as Christmas present, after he conveniently forgets about it.
Elf
This film sees Will Ferrell as an elf from the North Pole who discovers that he is not an elf and a human instead. In a bid to search for his biological father, he goes to New York, spreading Christmas cheer on his way.