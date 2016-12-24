So, who’s up for a festive movie marathon on Christmas?

If you are spending Christmas with your family, nothing can be better than movie marathons. Just grab some eggnog and take your pick from these films with a Christmassy vibe.

Home Alone 1 and 2

Macaulay Culkin is not really home alone as he has two burglars to take care of.

In the two comedy films, watch Macaulay Culkin spend a lonely Christmas as his family forgets to take him on their holiday trips — not once but twice! All alone. Culkin takes down burglars in his house while learning all about the festival which celebrates the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Die Hard



Bruce Willis’ John McLane is in for a surprise, as he turns up at his wife’s office for Christmas celebrations.

New York officer, Bruce Willis’ John Mclane goes to Los Angeles to surprise his wife on Christmas Eve. Mclane, however, discovers that his wife and her colleagues are taken in as hostages by a terror group.

A Night Before Christmas



Halloween characters trying to celebrate Christmas and failing in their attempts to do so is considered as one of the best Christmas movies of all times.

This stop motion animated film sees Halloween characters including ghouls, goblins and zombies trying to celebrate Christmas, but miserably failing at their attempts to spread Christmas cheer.

Love Actually



The romantic comedy with a stellar star cast is a must watch for all those who are looking to spend Christmas with their special someone.

Set against the backdrop of Christmas, this romantic comedy sees eight English couples discover love and the complexities of a relationship. Boasting of stellar star cast which includes the likes of Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Colin Firth among others, this 2003 film is the perfect Christmas movie to catch.

A Christmas Carol



The animation adaptation of Charles Dicken’s famous story is perhaps one of the most memorable Christmas movies of all times.

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens by the same name, the 2009 animated film sees Jim Carrey play the role of a miserly Ebenzer Scrooge, who realises the importance of giving, and helping people on Christmas.

The Holiday



The 2006 romantic drama sees actors Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet swapping homes to escape heartbreak from their respective men, Jude Law and Jack Black during the Christmas holiday season.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang



Michelle Monaghan’s Santa suit makes it a perfect off beat Christmas movie to watch!

If you are not in the mood for a clichéd film, this Robert Downey Jr. Classic is the perfect film for you to watch on Christmas. Apart from all the witty one line exchanges between Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer , it’s Michelle Monaghan and her santa suit that make it a perfect off beat Christmas movie to watch!

About a Boy



Christmas plays a major role in this film, which sees Hugh Grant taking care of a 12 -year-old Nicholas Hoult.

The film starts and ends with references to Christmas. In this 2003 comedy drama, Hugh Grant connects with a 12 year-old Nicholas Hoult, as he learns to be responsible with kids.

Jingle All the Way



Arnold Schwarzenegger is in trouble as he has to get a gift for his son, but not before he has fought each and every parent in the town for the same toy.

The Arnold Schwarzenegger film is a laugh riot as Arnold tries his best to fight every parent in town to get a turbo man for his son as Christmas present, after he conveniently forgets about it.

Elf



Will Ferrell spreads Christmas cheer from North Pole to New York, as he tries to search for his biological father.

This film sees Will Ferrell as an elf from the North Pole who discovers that he is not an elf and a human instead. In a bid to search for his biological father, he goes to New York, spreading Christmas cheer on his way.