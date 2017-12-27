Someone uploaded Anupam Kher’s The Big Sick on Pornhub and star Kumail Nanjiani wants it to stay there

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani noticed that his critically acclaimed movie The Big Sick had been uploaded on the adult site, Pornhub. The 39-year-old actor found it hilarious and shared the news with his fans on Twitter.

“For those of you who wanna watch The Big Sick with your families and don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it: The whole movie is available on pornhub,” Nanjiani tweeted.

“Don’t ask me how I know. It’s under ‘interracial’. This is not a joke,” he added.

For those of you who wanna watch #TheBigSick with your families & don’t have Amazon Prime or can’t afford to purchase it:



The whole movie is available on pornhub.



Don’t ask me how I know.



It’s under "interracial."



This is not a joke. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 24, 2017

The website also joined the conversation saying that they were trying to find the movie to remove and are unable to do so.

“Kumail, we are trying to find it to remove with no luck,” they tweeted.

To this Kumail responded, “Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break!”

Oh no. Oh. Oh no. I didn’t mean it should be removed! Enjoy your Christmas! You’ve brought joy to so many people! You deserve this break! https://t.co/66VrTD5l32 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 25, 2017

The Michael Showalter-directed romantic comedy is based on the real-life romance of writer Emily V Gordon and Pakistan-born comedian Nanjiani, who wrote the script together.

It stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano in lead roles and features a supporting performance by Anupam Kher.

Follow @htshowbiz for more