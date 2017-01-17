Spotted: Jennifer Lawrence in disguise, filming her new movie Red Sparrow

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is back at work. New images of her filming her new spy thriller Red Sparrow in Hungary have surfaced online.

The actor left New York for Budapest as shooting started for the film, which is being helmed by her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the movie, Jennifer plays a Russian spy who tries to seduce a rookie CIA operative.

She was spotted wearing a brunette wig under a black fur hat and was seen discussing something with the director.

The Oscar-winning star was seen sitting in the back of a black SUV as she discussed the upcoming shot. Her costume included a below-the-knee black skirt and knee-high black boots and a cropped black leather jacket.

Red Sparrow also stars Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons.

