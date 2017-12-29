Star Wars: A New Hope, The Elephant Man actor Alfie Curtis dies at 87

British actor Alfie Curtis, who is known for his character Dr Evazan in Star Wars: A New Hope, has died at the age of 87.

His death was announced on the Star Wars Comic Book website and the cause has yet not been confirmed.

Actor Mark Hamill took to his Twitter to pay tribute to Curtis, writing, “ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you’ll be missed. #RIP ??- mh”.

ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of) even MORE memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you'll be missed. #RIP ❤️- mh pic.twitter.com/laxKvbGmrd — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2017

The news of his death came a year after his fellow Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60. Curtis also appeared in a film The Elephant Man in 1980 and TV series Cribb.

Follow @htshowbiz for more