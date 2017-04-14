Star Wars The Last Jedi: Everything you need to know ahead of the trailer debut

Fans’ patience is likely to be rewarded at the Star Wars Celebration, which opens Thursday, April 13 in Orlando, Florida. The annual event is the ideal setting for Disney and Lucasfilm to reveal the eagerly awaited trailer for Star Wars episode eight, The Last Jedi.

The upcoming episode already has a title and a release date -- December 15, 2017 -- but with the exception of a few leaked onset photos, no official images have yet been released. The movie trailer, which has been keeping fans waiting, could finally be screened at Star Wars Celebration, which runs Thursday, 13 April to Sunday, 16 April in Orlando.

The trailer could give fans a taste of what’s to come in the new episode, set to pick up where The Force Awakens left off. Very little has been so far revealed about the movie, to help maintain an air of surprise when fans head to theatres in December. So what’s in store for the saga’s new heroes -- Rey, Finn and Poe -- in this sequel?

Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and George Lucas attend the Star Wars Celebration Day 1 on April 13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (AFP)

A central role for Luke Skywalker?

Seen for a few seconds at the end of the previous episode, Luke Skywalker -- still played by Mark Hamill -- is expected to have a central role in the upcoming movie. In exile since failing to train his nephew Kylo Ren, who switched to the Dark Side, the Jedi is now likely to train Rey to help him master The Force.

The Last Jedi also promises to reunite Luke with his twin sister Leia Skywalker, seen in the first episodes. The pair haven’t seen each other for many years. Rumors also suggest a possible face-off between Luke Skywalker and his nephew Kylo Ren.

This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. (AP)

Benicio del Toro as a baddie?

There’s much speculation as to what role Benicio del Toro could play in his Star Wars debut. Rumors point to a character called JD, a crook dressed all in black, reflecting his dark character. The episode’s heroes will need to beware of this baddie, who is neither on the side of the Rebel Alliance nor of the First Order, which replaced the Empire.

Laura Dern, another new arrival in the saga, reportedly plays an old friend of Leia, an eccentric character from an aristocratic family. The two women are apparently reunited at Han Solo’s funeral. The character played by Kelly Marie Tran is reportedly linked to Finn’s past.

Canto Bight: a new planet?

The eighth episode will also take fans to new planets in the galaxy. Rumors suggest that Canto Bight, a “Casino Planet” and one of JD’s haunts, could be the setting of some of the movie’s action. Other rumors indicate a planet with red ground, covered with a thin layer of snow, which could be the First Order HQ. The film may also reveal Ahch-To, the island where Luke Skywalker is exiled, or take moviegoers back to planets from previous installments, such as Tatooine, Endor and Mustafar.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more