Star Wars: The Last Jedi has started winning hearts. Critics all praise for Mark Hamill

It can’t get any bigger than this. After successfully hitting the 1 billion dollar club with Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Walt Disney Studios has pumped everything into the soon to be released Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And guess what? They have already started getting appreciation from the critics who have seen the film before it releases worldwide in between December 13-15. The film is releasing in Sweden on December 13.

An elaborate premiere featuring a massive assault vehicle and a procession of Stormtroopers and droids preceded the first showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and initial reactions praised the latest installment of the unconditionally loved space opera franchise.

Some journalists and guests have shared their experience online after attending the screening.

Logan director James Mangold praised director Rian Johnson, calling his film “a great chapter of a blockbuster franchise, spectacular and unpredictable, but also his own voice shining through.”

Producer Adam F. Goldberg wrote that the film made him feel like a kid again.

HOLY BALLS!!! Rian crushes it. Dear God, I hope I pick this tweet. It means #TheLastJedi made me feel like a kid again. HELLS YEAH!!! — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) December 10, 2017

Many who posted online about the premiere said they were still processing the film, which features the return of Luke Skywalker and the final performance of Carrie Fisher, who died after filming the eighth installment in the core Star Wars franchise.

“It’s a Star Wars movie, and the energy tonight is pretty amazing,” said a beaming Andy Serkis, who plays the villain Supreme Leader Snoke.

The Last Jedi marks the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s final role. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range for its first weekend.

Here are some more reactions:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

(With inputs from agencies)