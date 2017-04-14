Star Wars The Last Jedi trailer: It’s time for the Jedi to end

The first trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has dropped, showcasing a Luke Skywalker who just might be flirting with the dark side.

The events in the Last Jedi are set immediately after the events of 2015’s The Force Awakens. It continues the story of Rey, runaway stormtrooper turned good guy Finn (John Boyega) and dashing resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

The trailer focuses on Rey (Daisy Ridley) being trained by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The scene reminds one of the scene from Episode V where Luke learns to harness the force under Yoda.

Skywalker, who appeared only at the very end of Episode VII, will play a more pivotal role in this second instalment. The trailer ends with Skywalker intoning from a dark cave that “it’s time for the Jedi to end.”

There are glimpses of a space battle between the Resistance and The First Order

A new poster for the film was also unveiled during the fan event.

The movie is expected to hit the screens in December this year.