Stephan James in talks to star in Barry Jenkins’ film

Stephan James is in negotiations to feature in Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of If Beale Street Could Talk. The 23-year-old actor may play the Tish’s fiance, Fonny, who is falsely accused of a crime in the ‘70s-set love story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is based on James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name, which revolves around Tish, a newly-engaged Harlem woman who races against time to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their unborn child.

Jenkins, who won the Oscar for the best adapted screenplay for Moonlight this year along with co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, is working closely with Baldwin’s estate to write the screenplay for the film.

Production begins in October.