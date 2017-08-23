Stephanie Sigman: It was a challenge to shoot for Narcos and Annabelle simultaneously

Hollywood actor Stephanie Sigman has been earning rave reviews for her performance as Valeria Vélez, a Colombian journalist, in the popular American web series Narcos, which is about drug cartels. She is in the news again for her performance as Sister Charlotte in the recently released horror film, Annabelle: Creation.

In a telephonic interview, the Mexican actor reveals that she was shooting for both the projects simultaneously — and it was quite a challenge to move between characters. “I was shooting for both of them at the same time. So it was pretty difficult for me, because the two characters are so different from each other. One is this super intelligent journalist, and the other one is a nun. So, it was a pretty challenging thing for me to do,” says Stephanie.

The second instalment in the Annabelle franchise has received positive reviews from critics across the globe, and has been doing well at the box office, too — many critics have called it one of the best films in the Conjuring film franchise. The first Annabelle film, about a demonic doll, was a spin-off of the Conjuring films, and the latest film is a prequel, the origin story for the doll.

Sigman says, “We had no pressure on us as such, to make it as popular as the first Conjuring film. What worked for me personally was the fact that it was a really good story, and the character I’m playing was pretty challenging. But I hope that people are able to watch the film without any biases or [thinking] how the previous films in this franchise have done.”

Stephanie Sigman as Valeria Vélez, a Colombian journalist, in the web series Narcos. In this photo, her character interviews the character of drug lord Pablo Escobar. Vélez also becomes the mistress of Escobar.

Through the course of the telephone interaction, Stephanie also reveals that she is good friends with Mexican actor Bárbara Mori, and loved her in the Bollywood film Kites, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. “I know a lot about Bollywood, thanks to Bárbara, who is like my best friend,” says Stephanie. “I absolutely love the film she was in, and ever since, I’ve been a big fan of Hrithik Roshan as well.”

