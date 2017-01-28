Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to star in Godzilla sequel

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is set to join the cast of Godzilla sequel. The Stranger Things star is set to star in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Legendary’s sequel to its 2014 kaiju reboot, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Michael Dougherty is directing the project, which he also co-wrote with Zach Shields, his partner on Legendary’s horror movie Krampus.

Details of the plot are being kept secret, as are character details.

King of Monsters is part of a giant monster cinematic universe that also includes Kong: Skull Island. Kong is due to hit theater March 10 while King of Monsters is scheduled for a release on March 22, 2019.

Alex Garcia is overseeing for Legendary.

Brown had appeared on shows such as Once Upon a Time and Grey’s Anatomy before landing the role of the mysterious and telekinetic girl Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things. The show became a sensation, earning nominations for a best drama series Golden Globe, and it thrust Brown into the pop culture spotlight. Playing the part also snagged Brown nominations for SAG and People’s Choice awards.