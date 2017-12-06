Studio drops John Travolta’s crime movie Gotti 10 days before release

Production banner Lionsgate has dropped its John Gotti biopic starring John Travolta just 10 days before the movie’s scheduled release date.

The studio did not give any explanation for selling Gotti back to the production company Emmett/Furla/Oasis at the eleventh hour, reports tmz.com.

Directed by Kevin Connolly, the film was slated for a release on December 15 and it also co-starred Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston.

The makers are now hunting for new distributors. There are chances of the release date getting pushed to 2018.

The crime-drama covers the life of the infamous leader of the Gambino crime family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more