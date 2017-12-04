Suicide Squad director was asked if he regrets directing the movie. Here’s his response
Suicide Squad director David Ayer says he has no bitter feelings about working on the film. The 49-year-old filmmaker says despite being panned by critics, the antihero movie won an Academy Award and was a blockbuster at the box office.hollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 13:29 IST
When asked by one of the Twitter users, if he regretted collaborating with Warner Bros on the film, Ayer replied, “Not for a second. Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spin-off.
Not for a second. Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spinoff. And like it or not it's halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I'm grateful.
“And like it or not it’s halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I’m grateful.”
Featuring Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Will Smith in key roles, Suicide Squad went on to become a major money-spinner.
Two spin-offs of the franchise are already in works - one focusing on the love story of The Joker (Leto) and Harley Quinn (Robbie) and second with Quinn as the protagonist.
