Sunny Power! How a 5-year-old was cast opposite Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel in Lion

Sunny Pawar, 8, who essays the role of Saroo in the Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel starrer Lion, was selected after around 8,000 children from across India were auditioned.

With no acting background and no English-speaking skills, Sunny was only five when he was auditioned for the role of Saroo, read a statement.

Read more

When asked about his selection, Sunny said in a statement: “We received a brochure in our school about the audition happening for the film in Andheri and lot of my classmates were going to the place. So even I went there with my father for the audition and after reaching the venue they made me play and run and that’s how I got selected for this role.”

Nominated in four categories of the Golden Globe Awards, Lion also features Rooney Mara and British actor of Indian descent Dev Patel, Indian actors Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Priyanka Bose and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read more

Releasing in India on February 24, 2017, Lion has been shot in Kolkata as well as in Australia.

Director Garth Davis’ film revolves around a five-year-old Indian boy who gets lost on the streets of Kolkata, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia. And 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more