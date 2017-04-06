Susan Sarandon blames publicist for Julia Roberts feud rumour

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon says her feud with Stepmom co-star Julia Roberts was made up by her publicist.

The 70-year-old took to Twitter on April 2 to talk about her alleged fight with Roberts while filming the 1998 film, reports nydailynews.com.

Read more

“Press printed that Julia and I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumours,” she posted, along with a link to a 1998 Entertainment Weekly article with the headline: “Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon go head-to-head”.

The confession came when Sarandon was live tweeting about anthology limited series Feud: Bette and Joan, where she portrays Bette Davis, and Jessica Lange plays Joan Crawford. The show is aired in India on Star World Premiere HD.

Feud: Bette and Joan tells the tangled story of the rivalry between Hollywood icons Davis and Crawford. The eight-episode series depicts many of the sordid, amusing and difficult things that transpire as the actresses make film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane, as well as the events that followed the release of the 1962 film.