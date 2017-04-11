Take that, body shamers! Amy Schumer in a bikini is more than just a fashion statement

Amy Schumer has hit back at body shamers by sharing a series of her pictures in a bikini.

The 35-year-old actor-comedienne posted eight pictures on her Instagram Story, where she can be seen paddle boarding, walking on the beach and enjoying a boat ride with her friends.

The Trainwreck star ended her post with the message, “I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline.”

Schumer’s posts come mere days after swimwear designer Dana Duggan criticised the Schumer for her appearance on the May 2017 cover of InStyle magazine, which features her floating in the pool wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

