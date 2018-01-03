 That’s hot: Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka. See pics, video of the ring and proposal | hollywood | Hindustan Times
That’s hot: Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka. See pics, video of the ring and proposal

Reality TV star Paris Hilton has announced her engagement to 'best friend and soulmate' Chris Zylka. Zylka proposed to the hotel heiress over the weekend, during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

hollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2018 10:23 IST
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka met 8 years ago.

Reality TV star Paris Hilton has announced her engagement to 'best friend and soulmate' Chris Zylka. Zylka proposed to the hotel heiress over the weekend, during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, reports E! Online.

Hilton took to social media to share the special moment with the world as she posted a picture where the 'love of her life' got down on one knee and popped the question.

The 36-year-old wrote alongside, "I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!"

The most romantic moment of my life! 😍💎 #Engaged 👰🏼

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Diamonds Are Forever... ✨✨💎✨✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Zylka, who starred in US drama The Leftovers, first met Hilton at an Oscars party eight years ago.

