The Last Jedi: Star Wars makers release first footage of Carrie Fisher

The team of Hollywood’s hit franchise, Star Wars, celebrated 40 years of the first film with a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher, who played the legendary Princess Leia, in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Carrie Fisher died in December 2016, after suffering a heart attack. She was 60.

The tribute video is an emotional one, and gets especially touching when director Rian Johnson leads Carrie on the set of the next episodic film, The Last Jedi. It will be her last (non-computer-generated) Star Wars cameo.

“She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold and very tough. There were not very many people like her. They’re one in a billion,” George Lucas said, recalling Fisher’s willingness to tell him when the dialogue was too difficult to say in portraying Princess Leia. “We’ll all love her forever and ever.”

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, who acted alongside her mother in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, appeared on stage decked in Princess Leia white to remember her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

Star Wars Celebration runs through Sunday and includes a long list of events planned for fans, many of which will be streamed online. Perhaps the most anticipated is a talk with Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson on Friday in advance of its December release.

