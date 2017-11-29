The Post, Dunkirk, Logan among NBR’s Top 10 films of 2017. Here’s the complete list of winners
The National Board of Review on Tuesday announced the winners of their annual awards, honouring the best in cinema in 2017.
The National Board of Review on Tuesday announced the winners of their annual awards, honouring the best in cinema in 2017. Steven Spielberg’s secret project, The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep was named Best Picture, and its leads also took Best Actor and Best Actress awards.
Several popular films made it to NBR’s list of the top ten films of the year. Notable examples are the bleak superhero film Logan, which marked Hugh Jackman’s final bow as Wolverine, Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama Dunkirk, and Edgar Wright’s action movie, Baby Driver.
Debutante Greta Gerwig won Best Director for her universally acclaimed drama, Lady Bird, while Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out continued its dominant awards season run, earning a spot on the top ten, and awards for Best Directorial Debut and Best Ensemble.
The 2016 Best Picture winner according to NBR was Manchester by the Sea. As far as Oscar predictions go, NBR’s picks rarely correspond with the Academy’s. The last time the two agreed on Best Picture was 2008 (Slumdog Millionaire) and the last time they agreed on Best Director was 2005 (Martin Scorsese, The Departed).
NBR was founded in 1909, and is made up of members that include “film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, and academics of varying ages.”
Here is the full list of winners:
BEST FILM
The Post
BEST DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
BEST DIRECTORIAL DEBUT
Jordan Peele, Get Out
BEST CAST ENSEMBLE
Get Out
BEST ACTOR
Tom Hanks, The Post
BEST ACTRESS
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Coco (Disney/Pixar)
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Foxtrot (Sony Classics, Israel)
TOP FOREIGN FILMS
A Fantastic Woman
Frantz
Loveless
Summer 1993
The Square
SPOTLIGHT AWARD
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actor Gal Gadot
FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION (tie)
John Ridley’s Let it Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992
Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Jane (Nat Geo)
TOP FIVE DOCUMENTARIES
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Brimstone & Glory
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Faces Places
Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS
TOP 10 MOVIES
Baby Driver
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Downsizing
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
Logan
Phantom Thread
TOP 10 INDEPENDENT MOVIES
Beatriz at Dinner
Brigsby Bear
A Ghost Story
Lady Macbeth
Logan Lucky
Loving Vincent
Menashe
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
Patti Cake$
Wind River
