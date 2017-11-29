 The Post, Dunkirk, Logan among NBR’s Top 10 films of 2017. Here’s the complete list of winners | hollywood | Hindustan Times
The Post, Dunkirk, Logan among NBR’s Top 10 films of 2017. Here’s the complete list of winners

The National Board of Review on Tuesday announced the winners of their annual awards, honouring the best in cinema in 2017. The top 10 picks include Logan, Dunkirk, The Post and Baby Driver.

hollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2017 09:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hugh Jackman stars as Logan/Wolverine in Logan.
Hugh Jackman stars as Logan/Wolverine in Logan.

The National Board of Review on Tuesday announced the winners of their annual awards, honouring the best in cinema in 2017. Steven Spielberg’s secret project, The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep was named Best Picture, and its leads also took Best Actor and Best Actress awards.

Several popular films made it to NBR’s list of the top ten films of the year. Notable examples are the bleak superhero film Logan, which marked Hugh Jackman’s final bow as Wolverine, Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama Dunkirk, and Edgar Wright’s action movie, Baby Driver.

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows actor Meryl Streep, from left, director Steven Spielberg, and actor Tom Hanks on the set of The Post. (AP)

Debutante Greta Gerwig won Best Director for her universally acclaimed drama, Lady Bird, while Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out continued its dominant awards season run, earning a spot on the top ten, and awards for Best Directorial Debut and Best Ensemble.

The 2016 Best Picture winner according to NBR was Manchester by the Sea. As far as Oscar predictions go, NBR’s picks rarely correspond with the Academy’s. The last time the two agreed on Best Picture was 2008 (Slumdog Millionaire) and the last time they agreed on Best Director was 2005 (Martin Scorsese, The Departed).

NBR was founded in 1909, and is made up of members that include “film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, and academics of varying ages.”

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST FILM

The Post

BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

BEST DIRECTORIAL DEBUT

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST CAST ENSEMBLE

Get Out

BEST ACTOR

Tom Hanks, The Post

BEST ACTRESS

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco (Disney/Pixar)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Foxtrot (Sony Classics, Israel)

TOP FOREIGN FILMS

A Fantastic Woman
Frantz
Loveless
Summer 1993
The Square

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actor Gal Gadot

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION (tie)

John Ridley’s Let it Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992
Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Jane (Nat Geo)

TOP FIVE DOCUMENTARIES

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Brimstone & Glory
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Faces Places
Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

TOP 10 MOVIES

Baby Driver
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Downsizing
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
Logan
Phantom Thread

TOP 10 INDEPENDENT MOVIES

Beatriz at Dinner
Brigsby Bear
A Ghost Story
Lady Macbeth
Logan Lucky
Loving Vincent
Menashe
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
Patti Cake$
Wind River

