The Post, Dunkirk, Logan among NBR’s Top 10 films of 2017. Here’s the complete list of winners

The National Board of Review on Tuesday announced the winners of their annual awards, honouring the best in cinema in 2017. Steven Spielberg’s secret project, The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep was named Best Picture, and its leads also took Best Actor and Best Actress awards.

Several popular films made it to NBR’s list of the top ten films of the year. Notable examples are the bleak superhero film Logan, which marked Hugh Jackman’s final bow as Wolverine, Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama Dunkirk, and Edgar Wright’s action movie, Baby Driver.

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows actor Meryl Streep, from left, director Steven Spielberg, and actor Tom Hanks on the set of The Post. (AP)

Debutante Greta Gerwig won Best Director for her universally acclaimed drama, Lady Bird, while Jordan Peele’s horror film Get Out continued its dominant awards season run, earning a spot on the top ten, and awards for Best Directorial Debut and Best Ensemble.

The 2016 Best Picture winner according to NBR was Manchester by the Sea. As far as Oscar predictions go, NBR’s picks rarely correspond with the Academy’s. The last time the two agreed on Best Picture was 2008 (Slumdog Millionaire) and the last time they agreed on Best Director was 2005 (Martin Scorsese, The Departed).

NBR was founded in 1909, and is made up of members that include “film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, and academics of varying ages.”

Here is the full list of winners:

BEST FILM

The Post

BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

BEST DIRECTORIAL DEBUT

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST CAST ENSEMBLE

Get Out

BEST ACTOR

Tom Hanks, The Post

BEST ACTRESS

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco (Disney/Pixar)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Foxtrot (Sony Classics, Israel)

TOP FOREIGN FILMS

A Fantastic Woman

Frantz

Loveless

Summer 1993

The Square

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actor Gal Gadot

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION (tie)

John Ridley’s Let it Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992

Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Jane (Nat Geo)

TOP FIVE DOCUMENTARIES

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Brimstone & Glory

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Faces Places

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

TOP 10 MOVIES

Baby Driver

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Downsizing

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

Logan

Phantom Thread

TOP 10 INDEPENDENT MOVIES

Beatriz at Dinner

Brigsby Bear

A Ghost Story

Lady Macbeth

Logan Lucky

Loving Vincent

Menashe

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Patti Cake$

Wind River

