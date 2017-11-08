The Post trailer: Steven Spielberg unites Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep for one of his most topical films to date

In between making films, Steven Spielberg makes more films. While post-production work on his 2018 blockbuster Ready Player One is still underway, the legendary filmmaker spent his spare time secretly making one of the most topical films of his career, the story of the New York Times and Washington Post’s involvement in the leak of the Pentagon Papers.

While the real world reels from the revelations of the Paradise Papers - put together by a consortium of international investigative journalists - the reel world mirrors it. The Pentagon Papers, published by the NYT in 1971, revealed the US government’s military practices during the Vietnam War.

The film shines a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes work that goes into putting together an investigation on the scale - much like the Oscar-winning film Spotlight (2015).

Spielberg has united one his strongest casts to date. Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep make Oscar bids as journalists Ben Bradlee (Washington Post editor) and Kay Graham (the country’s first female publisher). The rest of the cast is made up of some of the most respected names in TV - Bob Odenkirk, Bradley Whitford, Sarah Paulson, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, Matthew Rhys, Bruce Greenwood and David Cross.

The Post is scheduled for a December 22 release.

