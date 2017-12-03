There is a chaotic, messy, unprecedented socio-cultural, sexual change: Ashley Judd

Hollywood actor Ashley Judd, who, along with a number of other women, has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, wants to make sure that the allegations made against Hollywood’s top stars and producers are not just treated as a statistic.

While speaking to students from the University of Kentucky, the 49-year-old actress told that the fight is about ‘ending impunity,’ reports Contactmusic.

Judd noted she hasn’t spoken about the other alleged incidents because she wants the focus to be on larger issues. She said, “I want to talk about how it’s not about sex, it’s about power. I want to talk about how the statistics say that one in three or one in four of us experience sexual misconduct. But every time I get together with three or four women, it’s all three or four of us.”

The Missing star also feels that it is important to focus on each person’s story rather than see it as a collective problem. “It’s really hard to keep track. What about all of the women whose careers never got off the ground? What about the collective economic loss endured, especially by women in low-paying jobs, women on the margins of the margin, the undocumented, the field workers, the gals in the diners who get their bottom pinched all the time? What about them?,” noted Judd.

However, she thinks there will be some “unprecedented socio-cultural” change in the future because of people speaking out about what happened to them. Judd explained, “I want to talk about how there is naturally a chaotic, messy, unprecedented socio-cultural, sexual change - the reckoning as some folks are calling it - happening around us. And it won’t be tidy, and it won’t be easy, and we don’t have a playbook. We can’t go to page 463 and tear it out and say this is how we navigate what’s going on.”

A social justice activist, Judd serves as global goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund, which deals with reproductive health and population issues.