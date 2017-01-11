‘There’s no sexy time after 7 pm’ for Avatar star Zoe Saldana

Actor Zoe Saldana, who is married to Marco Perego, says that there is no sexy time after 7 pm.

How does she manage to juggle a full schedule, her marriage and raise their two sons?

“For the first time, I’m saying I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Saldana told eonline.com.

“I’ve never met this kind of fatigue, this kind of exhaustion. We are still happy, though. Life will always have to be good... There’s just a lot to worry about.”

Artist Marco Perego and actor Zoe Saldana arrive for the for the world premiere of Warner Bros. Live By Night. (AFP)

One thing the Live By Night star is currently preoccupied with?

“There’s no sexy time past 7 pm,” she said.

“Whenever sexy time is going to happen, it has to be before the evening. As soon as those suckers are in bed and you hear that the last one is finally sleeping, you are like, ‘Do you want to watch a movie?’ You are like, ‘Sure’ and you pass out.

Actor Zoe Saldana (L) and husband Marco Perego (R) pose at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

“There’s no lack of sexy time. That is one thing you cannot let go of. It’s a muscle. Everything in life is a muscle. You have to exercise it all. And sometimes you might be too tired, but it’s important to have those moments of connection with your partner. They’re just not happening at the times they used to happen,” Saldana added.

