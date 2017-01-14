There’s so much love between us, says Andrew Garfield about Emma Stone

Actors Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone may not be a couple any more but the Hacksaw Ridge star says there is so much love between them.

Garfield, 33, who parted ways with the La La Land actor last year in October after four years together, revealed that they still care about each other a lot, reported Vanity Fair.

“There’s so much love between us and so much respect... It’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Garfield said.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield parted ways in 2015. (AFP)

Garfield, who gave his former girlfriend a standing ovation as she picked up a Golden Globe for the best actress - musical, said it is a pleasure to see Stone doing so well in her career.

“I’m her biggest fan as an artist. I’m constantly inspired by her work. I’m constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself.

“So, for me it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is.”

