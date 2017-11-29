This film has the most positive reviews in Rotten Tomatoes’ history, beating Citizen Kane, Dark Knight, Godfather

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird, a coming-of-age movie starring Saoirse Ronan, has accumulated the longest streak of positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The movie currently boasts a rare 100% score with 173 reviews and counting on an average rating of 8.9/10.

Lady Bird dethroned 1999’s Toy Story 2 from the top spot on the basis of the number of reviews counted. The Pixar sequel scored 100% based on 163 reviews. For perspective, Citizen Kane, a film often mentioned in Greatest of All Time lists, is also at 100%, but with only 75 reviews. Another 2017 breakout hit, Jordan Peele’s horror movie Get Out, sits at 99% with 291 reviews.

This image released by A24 Films shows Saoirse Ronan in a scene from Lady Bird. (AP)

“This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made Lady Bird,” Gerwig said in a statement to Rotten Tomatoes. “We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics. That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.”

Besides the glowing critical reception, Lady Bird also debuted with the second highest per-theatre average of any film in 2017 (Call Me By Your Name is number one) and the highest for a film directed by a woman. In its limited opening weekend, the film grossed $364,437 from four theatres, for a per-theatre average of $91,109. The film has been making steady inroads into the awards season, bagging trophies at the Gotham Awards and finding a spot on the National Board of Review’s top ten films of 2017 list.

Watch the Lady Bird trailer here

Follow @htshowbiz for more