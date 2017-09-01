This new Alexandra Daddario, Kate Upton movie has scored a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The Layover, a new film starring Alexandra Daddario - you might remember her as one of the lifeguards in Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch - has achieved a rare distinction. The film stands - or, lies in a heap, rather - at 0% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes.

The Layover, which also stars Kate Upton and Kal Penn, made some headlines - mostly negative - for its suggestive trailer, which featured Daddario and Upton being overtly sexualised. It’s a road trip comedy whose logline reads: “When two best friends decide to take a tropical vacation to escape the stress of their lives, a hurricane warning sends their flight to St. Louis, and the two of them subsequently begin fighting for the same guy they met on the plane.”

Aside from the unfortunate timing of the release - hurricane Harvey has brought the fourth largest city in America, Houston, to a standstill - the film’s chances at success have taken a huge blow thanks to the reviews.

Writing for ReelViews, James Berardinelli says that the film is an “unpleasant, unwatchable example of why people no longer love romantic comedies.”

Kimberley Mays, writing for the Los Angeles Times says that “Watching a lonely suitcase circle a baggage claim conveyor belt is more diverting.”

“I have seen into the abyss, and it has drained from me my very will to live. Which is to say, I have seen The Layover,” writes Kristy Puchko for Pajiba.

Interestingly, The Layover isn’t the first film to earn this distinction. It’s the sixth film of 2017 to have scored a 0% rating, after the Amber Heard-starrer London Fields, and Marlon Wayans’ Netflix film, Naked. You can check out the full, unceremonious list here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more