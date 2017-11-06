Thor: Ragnarok blazes past Ittefaq at box office, makes Rs 27 crore in India opening weekend

Once again, the box office has shown that there’s nothing like positive buzz to attract audiences. Thor: Ragnarok, which has raced to $420 million worldwide in just 10 days at the box office, was the number one film in India, with opening weekend collections of Rs 27.66 crore. It left behind this week’s Bollywood release -- Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Ittefaq.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Thor made Rs 7.77 crore on Friday, Rs 9.43 crore on Saturday, and Rs 10.46 crore on Sunday, displaying encouraging day-to-day growth. The third film in the Thor series has already passed the lifetime grosses of the previous two Thor movies in India.

#ThorRagnarok Fri 7.77 cr, Sat 9.43 cr, Sun 10.46 cr. Total: ₹ 27.66 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 35.46 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2017

#ThorRagnarok packs a THUNDEROUS total... Surpasses *lifetime biz* of first two #Thor movies in India in just 3 days... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2017

The film was greeted by positive reviews - the second-best of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, behind 2008’s Iron Man - and a marketing campaign that captured the audience’s attention. Marvel made a movie that was unlike anything fans had seen in the series, and this was highlighted in the trailers (which utilised Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, and focussed on the humour).

Thor Ragnarok opened to $121 million in its United States debut, far ahead of the $80-$100 million most experts were forecasting.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s Ittefaq made Rs 16.05 crore. Three Bollywood production houses, BR Films, Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Films, collaborated on Ittefaq, but it seems the film’s low-key promotional drive has affected its performance.

Directed by Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq is a tight whodunit in Bollywood after a long time. Mostly positive reviews helped the film from its second day. The film began its release cycle with a lukewarm collection of Rs 4.05 crore on Friday. It picked up pace on Saturday with Rs 5.50 crore and a Sunday collection of Rs 6.50 crore.

It’s too early to write off the film as it can still be a hit if it sustains the momentum this week.

