Thor: Ragnarok brings the thunder at Indian box office, makes Rs 51 crore in week 1

Less than two weeks into its international run, Thor: Ragnarok crossed half-a-billion dollars worldwide. Of that $500 million tally, Rs 51 crore ($7.8 million) came from India, in just one week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Friday. Thor: Ragnarok was released in India on Thursday, November 2. “#ThorRagnarok ends Week 1 on a FANTASTIC note... Fri 7.77 cr, Sat 9.43 cr, Sun 10.46 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 2.87 cr, Thu 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 40.37 cr Nett. GrossBOC: ₹ 51.84 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

The third in Marvel’s Thor series, it crossed the all-time India theatrical hauls of both previous movies in the opening weekend itself. The movie opened to Rs 27 crore in its debut weekend, flying past Bollywood competition, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Ittefaq. The Karan Johar-produced murder mystery has made Rs 23 crore in the same frame.

Thor: Ragnarok was rolled out over two weeks ago and is currently playing in almost all territories. It’s biggest markets include China ($56 million) the United Kingdom ($27 million) and South Korea ($25 million). The film exceeded expectations in its US debut, making over $120 million.

