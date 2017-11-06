Thor: Ragnarok brings the thunder to the box office, flies past Rs 2,700 crore worldwide

Thor: Ragnarok thundered to one of the year’s best box-office debuts with an estimated $121 million in its US debut, proving again - just as its flexing its muscle - the might of the Walt Disney Co.

The robust debut for Marvel’s third Thor movie was a welcome shot in the arm for Hollywood and theatre owners who have suffered through a terrible October at the box office. Thor: Ragnarok also bucked the trend of diminishing returns for sequels. The 2011 Thor debuted with $65.7 million; 2013’s Thor: The Dark World opened with $85.7 million.

“In this business, it’s not often you see the second and third installments in the franchise outpacing the previous issue,” said David Hollis, Disney’s distribution chief. “You don’t expect never-ending returns when it comes to sequels, but it definitely speaks to the quality of the talent at the Marvel Studios team and the way they’re thinking about each film out of the gate.”

The weekend’s other new nationwide release, STX Entertainment’s A Bad Moms Christmas, opened with $17 million over the weekend and $21.6 million since opening Wednesday, according to studio estimates Sunday. The holiday-themed sequel, which returns stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, came in shy of the 2016 original’s $23.8 million opening.

But the big story was Thor, which also grossed $151.4 million in its second week of international release. The film has, in 10 days, made $427 million worldwide.

Disney isn’t alone in being able to roll out such blockbusters but three of the year’s five $100 million-plus releases are theirs. (Disney’s other two are Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) The studio has recently, as reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, pushed new terms to theatre owners, saying it will demand a 65% cut of ticket sales for its upcoming Star Wars film The Last Jedi, as opposed to the more typical 60%.

Hollis declined to discuss the studio’s negotiations with theatres but said, “We’re hopeful that our big films will help drive our mutual success.”

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from, Thor: Ragnarok. (AP)

It’s often been feast or famine this year at the box office. August was historically dismal, September swung to record-breaking highs, and October again badly slumped with the lowest overall gross in a decade. The year is running down 4.8% off last year’s record pace according to comScore.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, expects November will, thanks to Thor, Warner Bros.’ Justice League and the Disney-Pixar release Coco, swing back up.

“It’s like a tennis match. We’re up. We’re down. It’s not for the faint of heart,” Dergarabedian said. “The industry has its work cut out for it to make up that nearly 5% deficit as we hit the home stretch of what has been an incredibly volatile box-office year.”

The huge Thor opening also cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who shepherded the $180 million production to Marvel’s best reviews since 2008’s Iron Man. The movie scored a 93% fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes and an ‘A’ CinemaScore from audiences.

Waititi, 42, is a veteran of the cult comedy series Flight of the Concords and has previously directed largely offbeat irreverent indies like the deadpan vampire tale What We Do in the Shadows and the oddball outlaw comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Thor also made a splash in India, collecting Rs 19 crore in two days, beating out Bollywood offering Ittefaq.

