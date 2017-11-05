Thor Ragnarok goes ‘Hulk Smash’ at box office, breaks records in India

Thor Ragnarok has been busy – it has been pouncing on box office records, collecting laurels and riding on a groundswell of positive buzz. The Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett film saw a $46.8 million opening day (including $14.5 million previews) in the US and is expected to earn about $120 million at 4,080 theatres over the weekend, making it the seventh best opening in November.

This makes it highest earning Thor film ever beyond what the first film in the franchise Thor ($65.7 million) and its 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World ($85.7 million) earned.

In India as well, Thor Ragnarok is turning out the choice of audience, leaving behind Bollywood’s release, Ittefaq, this week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#ThorRagnarok is ROCKING... Fri 7.73 cr, Sat 9.30 cr. Total: 17.03 cr Nett. GrossBOC: 21.79 cr. India biz.” He also added, “#ThorRagnarok has one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India... Fri 7.73 cr Nett. GrossBOC: 9.91 cr. India biz.” In comparison, Ittefaq – starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha – earned Rs 4 crore on Friday; its Saturday box office collection is awaited.

In China as well, Thor is riding high. According to Variety, local tracking services Ent Group reported its gross as $15 million, with an additional $1.1 million from Thursday night/Friday morning midnight screenings. That gave the film a $16.1 million cumulative total at the end of its first full day.

Critics have loved Thor Ragnarok, which is reflected by its 93% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, the best RT since 2008’s Iron Man (94%). They have been blown off by the change in the tone that director Taika Waititi has brought to the film. Speaking at a Deadline event, the director accepted he has not made a superhero film before but added, “My strengths were tone and that’s it,” before adding more attributes like character, dialogue, and humour. He went on to say, “I said ‘you guys can take care of the explosion, I’ll focus on what I’ve done before. And I didn’t get fired because I’m a G.”

Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t get enough of the film.

Going into raptures about the directorial of Marvel newcomer Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord, wrote on his Instagram page, “HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe.”

In the post that marked the 38-year-old actor’s first Instagram after his split from wife Anna Faris, shared a snap of him with his 5-year-old son Jack and brother Cully Pratt making fight poses at a screening of ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

Captain America too couldn’t help but spread the word on the latest film. “I’m going this weekend!!! Who’s coming with me?” Chris Evans tweeted.

Jon Favreau, who directed ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Iron Man 2’ and played Tony Stark’s sidekick Happy, wrote, “Thor is excellent. The tone is spot on. Hats off to the cast and crew.”

Meanwhile, another Marvel director, James Gunn, from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ fame, congratulated Waititi on its box office revenue from the Friday opening.

He may not be a member of Disney’s Marvel Studios family, but Robert Liefeld is a part of the Marvel family.

The comic book creator, known for his work on ‘Deadpool’, wrote on Instagram, “Loved Thor:Ragnarok so much had to grab another screening of it last night. Flip through these pics to see the artistic influence of JACK KIRBY, his signature artistic vision shaped the look and feel of the entire film. For non-comic book obsessed folks, you can see Kirby’s signature costume and set design, most of which was produced in the 1960’s.”

“Look at those helmets, armor and head dresses!! Jack Kirby is long considered ‘The King’ of comics, a moniker that fits a talent of his stature and achievement. In addition to being the single most influential artist in the history of comic books, he was a humble and kind man, in fact, I’ve never heard anything said about Jack that was less than absolute praise for his kindness and generosity,” he added.

“My own interactions with him reflected this. Kirby’s pencil gave birth to the Marvel Age of comics, introducing a unique look and feel that separated Marvel from all other comic books. He often produced 60 pages a month, 3 full comic books with of art and story. Hulk! Captain America! Thor! Iron Man! Avengers! Fantastic Four! X-Men! Inhumans! When you see Thor:Ragnarok you are seeing the most concentrated application of Kirby’s style and influence there has ever been on screen,” he continued.