Thor Ragnarok trailer: Twitter just can’t seem to get over its love affair with Loki

The first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was a long time coming, but if Twitter is to be believed, then it was well worth the wait.

Marvel released the teaser for the third solo Thor movie in a surprise move on Monday, and the internet lit up. The trailer was a departure from the high fantasy of the previous installments of the franchise, and was more in line with the offbeat Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Watch the trailer here

We picked some of the most enthusiastic reactions on Twitter:

Imagine thinking I wouldn't die for him, can't relate #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/dJgNqvFghk — That weird girl (@stelovesrdj) April 10, 2017

#ThorRagnarok looks like Gladiator meets Flash Gordon and I am SO FUCKING HERE FOR THAT SHIT! pic.twitter.com/V5mWFk2Ff3 — Cher (@thecherness) April 10, 2017

Spiderman. Guardians 2. And now #ThorRagnarok .



Marvel can just take all my money. — Cameron (@petersen_cam) April 10, 2017

Hulk in his Planet Hulk gladiator armor #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/MC26s91s93 — Tommy Stark (@tommy__Masha) April 10, 2017

THIS IS GONNA BE EPIC ! #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/VadOq0nP4y — Best of Marvel (@thebestofmarvel) April 10, 2017

This pretty much sums up my reaction to the #ThorRagnarok trailer pic.twitter.com/zfa7QwxAXX — Jessica Speed (@Fizzsnap) April 10, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Cate Blanchett as the villain Hela. It arrives in theatres on November 3.

