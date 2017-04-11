 Thor Ragnarok trailer: Twitter just can’t seem to get over its love affair with Loki | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Thor Ragnarok trailer: Twitter just can’t seem to get over its love affair with Loki

The first trailer for Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hiddleston, set the internet ablaze. Here are the best reactions on Twitter.

hollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2017 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Thor Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief, Loki, Thor’s half-brother.

The first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was a long time coming, but if Twitter is to be believed, then it was well worth the wait.

Marvel released the teaser for the third solo Thor movie in a surprise move on Monday, and the internet lit up. The trailer was a departure from the high fantasy of the previous installments of the franchise, and was more in line with the offbeat Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Watch the trailer here

We picked some of the most enthusiastic reactions on Twitter:

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Cate Blanchett as the villain Hela. It arrives in theatres on November 3.

