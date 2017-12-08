Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmavati and Baahubali are among YouTube most watched trailers of 2017, but Marvel rules them all

Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmavati and Baahubali: The Conclusion are the three Indian inclusions in the top 10 most watched movie trailers of 2017, on YouTube. However, they were no match for the Marvel juggernaut, which claimed three spots in the top 10.

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has scored more than 91 million views in the one week since its release. It’s followed by the Baahubali 2 trailer, which has been viewed 80 million times. The one-minute teaser trailer for Incredibles 2 comes in at number 3, with 62 million views.

Rounding up the top 5 are the theatrical trailer for Thor: Ragnarok (57 million) and the first trailer for Tiger Zinda Hai (51 million).

It should be noted that these are figures for the official trailers, posted by the films’ respective YouTube accounts - without taking into consideration the numbers generated from other social media avenues.

The rest of the top 10 are made up of the controversial Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh historical epic Padmavati (51 million), the Thor: Ragnarok teaser (46 million), It (45 million), the Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser (42 million), Power Rangers (39 million) and the theatrical trailer for the Last Jedi (39 million) which tied with the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer.

