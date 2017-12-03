Titanic: Jack and Rose could have survived together, thinks Kate Winslet

Director James Cameroon’s epic drama Titanic was released on November 18, 1997. It’s been 20 years of its release. One question that’s haunting the film’s ardent fans even after these many years is that why didn’t Jack climb on the wood plank?

Some days ago, Cameroon in an interview very categorically said that he wanted the film to have a melodramatic-tragic end. He said, “And the answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies. Very simple. . . . Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him.”

This is the simple answer though.

The other possibility was that Jack and Rose could have survived, but how?

Well, this is what Kate Winslet explained when she came as a guest on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She enacted Rose while Colbert played Jack. She hinted that there was enough room on the floating door for both of them. She candidly said, “I lied. I fully lied,” when Colbert reminded her of a scene in the film in which she says, “I will never let you go Jack.”

Not only this, Winslet didn’t take a second in saying ‘never’ in reply to this question: Do you listen to Celine Dion’s My heart will go on.

She also revealed that she auditioned to play Rose in Titanic opposite Matthew McConaughey initially, but that would have made Titanic a completely different film. She said, “I auditioned with Matthew which was completely fantastic. It just wouldn’t have been the whole Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo, thing.

Christian Bale, Billy Crudup, and Johnny Depp also auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic.