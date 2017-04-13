Tom Cruise does his own stunts on Mission Impossible 6 sets. See pics

Actor-producer Tom Cruise is seen swinging back and forth in the air using a harness and crashing his car into a tree in new pictures shot during the filming of the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 6.

Another image offers a brief look at Cruise, who drives a car and pulls off a 180-degree turn before crashing it into a tree.

Meanwhile, the set photos feature Cruise filming a motorcycle scene. He wears an all-black suit in the photos, driving a motorcycle amid crowded street.

A few days ago, photos of Cruise on Mission: Impossible 6 set in Paris also surfaced online.

Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible movie series.

Mission: Impossible 6 is set to hit the US theatres on July 27, 2018.

