Tom Cruise does his own stunts on Mission Impossible 6 sets. See pics

Actor-producer Tom Cruise is seen swinging back and forth in the air using a harness and crashing his car into a tree in new pictures shot during the filming of the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 6.
Another image offers a brief look at Cruise, who drives a car and pulls off a 180-degree turn before crashing it into a tree.
Meanwhile, the set photos feature Cruise filming a motorcycle scene. He wears an all-black suit in the photos, driving a motorcycle amid crowded street.
La ultima vez que vimos a Tom Cruise en una moto fue corriendo un BMW S1000RR en MI5. Esta de regreso y esta vez parece que los logos saldrán en la película. BMW ha sido exclusivo en las marcas que se usan para las últimas MI's y apartando la orden de no fotografiar el logo en las escenas, el equipo de la marca ha sido todo un éxito porque están de regreso The last time we saw Tom Cruise on a motorcycle, he was racing BMW S1000RRs around with BSB rider Jenny Tinmouth for MI:5. Now, he's back and this time it looks like he's actually allowed to show the bike logos. BMW have been an exclusive 'automotive marketing' partner for the last couple of Mission Impossible movies and despite a stipulation of 'no lingering logo' shots, the teaming of the brand with the movie must have been successful because now they're back.
A few days ago, photos of Cruise on Mission: Impossible 6 set in Paris also surfaced online.
Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible movie series.
Mission: Impossible 6 is set to hit the US theatres on July 27, 2018.
