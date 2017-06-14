Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 6 brings back an old flame

Actor Michelle Monaghan has joined the cast of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 6.

Monaghan and writer and director Christopher McQuarrie both confirmed it on social media. This marks her third appearance in the franchise, reports variety.com.

The actor starred in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III as a doctor named Julia Meade, the fiance of Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt. Following a gun battle in which she successfully killed two attackers, Hunt revealed to her that he works as a secret agent.

Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting with Tom Cruise for #MI6! Can’t wait to show you guys the next chapter in Julia’s story 💥 #missionimpossible 📸: @christophermcquarrie #linkinbio A post shared by Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

She also appeared at the end of 2011’s Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

The film also features Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris, who are reprising their roles from previous films.

Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Sian Brooke have come on board as new characters. The film is slated to release on July 27, 2018.

Monaghan stars in Hulu’s drama The Path with Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. She was recently seen in Patriots Day and Sleepless. She just wrapped up production on Saint Judy, starring as immigration attorney Judy Wood.

