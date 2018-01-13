Tom Cruise spotted running like Tom Cruise across London for Mission Impossible 6. See pics
Tom Cruise was spotted sprinting across London, back on sets for Mission Impossible 6 after recently hurting his ankle during a scene.hollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2018 20:11 IST
Associated Press
Tom Cruise has brought part of central London to a standstill as he sprinted across the roof of a rail bridge for the latest Mission: Impossible movie.
Traffic was halted Saturday on Blackfriars Bridge and boats were kept from the area as the film star performed the stunt over the Thames River. A low-flying helicopter was filming the scene.
Below him, trains continued passing through the Blackfriars train station as normal.
Cruise, 55, could be seen darting south across the river over several takes. The star is known for performing his own stunts.
Just in case you were wondering what ‘running like Tom Cruise’ is all about:
