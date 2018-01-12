Tom Hardy is reporter Eddie Brock in first look from Spider-Man spinoff, Venom. See pic inside

The first look at Tom Hardy as Marvel’s Venom is out and it’s really more Eddie Brock than Venom. The official photo, shared by IGN, shows him jotting down notes in a notebook.

Hardy can be seen in a blue shirt with a beaded bracelet on his wrist. He looks a bit leaner than his previous few roles like Mad Max and Taboo. The notebook has notes about something related to ‘pharmaceutical testing’. “What about the allegations your empire is built on?,” is the second point. The third is quite indecipherable.

Hardy plays Eddie Brock in the film, a reporter at the Daily Globe, and is a rival to Peter Parker (Spider-Man). He turns into Venom when an alien Symbiote attaches itself to him. The film will be a dark action film, directed by Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer, and it will tell the story of Brock as an anti-hero. “We want to be as true as possible to the comic with our film. But our story is primarily based on the Lethal Protector and the Planet of the Symbiotes book,” Fleischer said at the Brazil Comic Con panel, as reported by IGN.

“I just wanted to say that I give you my word of honour that I’m going to do everything that I can to deliver the best Venom that I possibly can muster,” Hardy said about his new project.

The character was earlier played by Topher Grace in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. The film is scheduled for a October 5 release and also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate.

