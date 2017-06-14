Tom Holland, star of Spider-Man: Homecoming, is trying very hard to like spiders

Actor Tom Holland says he does not like spiders and is creeped out by them.

The 21-year-old star, who plays Peter Parker/Spiderman in Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, says he fears the arachnid species as he finds them “sneaky”, reported FemaleFirst.

“I don’t like spiders, man, just because they are sneaky - they just really scare me. They are hairy - ugh.

“The more I get asked this question, the more scared I get of spiders so I think I am going to try to convince myself that I am not afraid of spiders,” Holland says.

The film is set to be released next month and also features Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover and Robert Downey Jr.

