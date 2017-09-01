 Twitter really wants Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to be a couple after their poolside reunion | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Twitter really wants Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to be a couple after their poolside reunion

A few weeks after Titanic co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, were spotted together in Saint-Tropez, the internet wants nothing more than the two to announce they’re a couple already.

hollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2017 09:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Twitter is really, really rooting for Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to get together after it saw them chilling poolside in Saint-Tropez.
In August, pictures of Titanic co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, chilling poolside in Saint-Tropez, found their way online. The two were in the French coastal town for a fundraiser DiCaprio had organised for climate change. And while they successfully raised millions of dollars for the cause, the internet saw the pictures, and daydreamed about something else entirely.

Several people took to Twitter to demand that the two - who’ve starred in two films opposite each other: Titanic and Revolutionary Road - get together already. The pictures suggested that the two still share a close relationship, a fact that Winslet confirmed in an interview to Glamour this week. “I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny,” she said.

While DiCaprio has been in several high profile relationships - the most recent of which was with model Nina Agdal - Winslet has been married to businessman Ned Rocknroll since 2012. DiCaprio walked her down the aisle at the wedding.

