Twitter really wants Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to be a couple after their poolside reunion

In August, pictures of Titanic co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, chilling poolside in Saint-Tropez, found their way online. The two were in the French coastal town for a fundraiser DiCaprio had organised for climate change. And while they successfully raised millions of dollars for the cause, the internet saw the pictures, and daydreamed about something else entirely.

Several people took to Twitter to demand that the two - who’ve starred in two films opposite each other: Titanic and Revolutionary Road - get together already. The pictures suggested that the two still share a close relationship, a fact that Winslet confirmed in an interview to Glamour this week. “I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny,” she said.

KATE AND LEO I'M LEGITIMATELY FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/naKgWc3QgR — ㅤ🦉 bellamy b. (@gyllenhart) August 17, 2017

When will Leo and Kate get married and make beautiful children 😒🤷🏼‍♀️ — 🌼🦄✨🌸 (@stormcourteney) August 20, 2017

The possibility that Leo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet might FINALLY be a couple has just made my heart so happy. pic.twitter.com/m19PsLy6yt — t. baby 🎀 (@tanyandiyamba) August 21, 2017

Me: "I don't care about celeb couples"



Also me: *sees gossip rag saying Leo and Kate together finally** PLS BE TRUE 🙏🏻😂 — CanIPlayWithMadness? (@ZenonKarr) August 11, 2017

All these rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are dating... Stop playing with my heart! pic.twitter.com/Y2H4KKGD3R — Rebecca Carvalho (@cavalcar) August 12, 2017

its been 84 years but leonardo dicaprio and kate winslet are still out here playing with my weak shipper heart pic.twitter.com/rf1Y04yBNx — Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) August 18, 2017

I want Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to be a couple more than I want a lot of things. — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) August 18, 2017

While DiCaprio has been in several high profile relationships - the most recent of which was with model Nina Agdal - Winslet has been married to businessman Ned Rocknroll since 2012. DiCaprio walked her down the aisle at the wedding.

