Twitter’s having a blast comparing Donald Trump to Fredo Corleone, the most dim-witted member of Godfather family

“I’m smart! Not like everybody says, like dumb. I’m smart and I want respect!” screams Fredo Corleone in The Godfather Part II. Several people spotted the similarities between this and Donald Trump’s tweets insisting he’s a ‘stable genius’.

hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2018 09:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Al Pacino as Michael Corleone (R) and John Cazale as Fredo.
Donald Trump’s assertion that he’s a ‘stable genius’ prompted people on Twitter to compare his rant to a scene in The Godfather in which Fredo Corleone — by consensus the meekest, most dim-witted member of the Corleone crime family — insists that he’s ‘smart’ and ‘intelligent’.

Trump’s tweets came after Michael Wolff’s tell-all book, Fire and Fury, about the current presidency, raised questions about Trump’s mental health. The book implies that the president neither knows nor cares about policies.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “I went from VERY successful businessman, to top TV Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!”

David Frum wrote an article in The Atlantic titled ‘Donald Trump Goes Full Fredo,’ in which he pointed out the similarities between Trump’s tweets and one scene in The Godfather Part II in which Fredo Corleone (played by the late John Cazale) screams at his brother Michael, the new don, “I’m smart! Not like everybody says, like dumb. I’m smart and I want respect!”

Soon, #FredoCorleone began trending on Twitter, with fans of the film coming out in defence of Fredo. Several people pointed out that Fredo, despite being shut out of the Corleone family’s business because of his ineptitude, was a far more competent individual than the president.

Here are some of the best tweets:

You can watch Fredo’s outburst here:

