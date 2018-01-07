Twitter’s having a blast comparing Donald Trump to Fredo Corleone, the most dim-witted member of Godfather family

Donald Trump’s assertion that he’s a ‘stable genius’ prompted people on Twitter to compare his rant to a scene in The Godfather in which Fredo Corleone — by consensus the meekest, most dim-witted member of the Corleone crime family — insists that he’s ‘smart’ and ‘intelligent’.

Trump’s tweets came after Michael Wolff’s tell-all book, Fire and Fury, about the current presidency, raised questions about Trump’s mental health. The book implies that the president neither knows nor cares about policies.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “I went from VERY successful businessman, to top TV Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!”

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

David Frum wrote an article in The Atlantic titled ‘Donald Trump Goes Full Fredo,’ in which he pointed out the similarities between Trump’s tweets and one scene in The Godfather Part II in which Fredo Corleone (played by the late John Cazale) screams at his brother Michael, the new don, “I’m smart! Not like everybody says, like dumb. I’m smart and I want respect!”

Soon, #FredoCorleone began trending on Twitter, with fans of the film coming out in defence of Fredo. Several people pointed out that Fredo, despite being shut out of the Corleone family’s business because of his ineptitude, was a far more competent individual than the president.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Trump made the least convincing declaration of intelligence since Fredo Corleone in ‘The Godfather II’. pic.twitter.com/KZkQbYVp6I — Melanism (@Melanism) January 6, 2018

This scene #WasNeverThatFunny until Trump reenacted it on Twitter.



Trump makes Fredo Corleone look really smart.



We are not dealing with a #stablegenius in the White House. pic.twitter.com/qx7aN1xrYg — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) January 6, 2018

Donald Trump’s day so far:



- Says he’s "like, really smart"

- Says he’s a "stable genius"

- Everyone is laughing at him

- #StableGenius is trending

- Fredo Corleone is trending

- Trump needs a straitjacket

- Mueller targeting Ivanka

- SEC targeting Kushner

- It’s still only noon — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 6, 2018

Stop comparing Trump to Fredo Corleone! Fredo was way better at running casinos — Stephen Silver (@StephenSilver) January 6, 2018

The difference between Trump & Fredo: the Corleone family had the sense to bar Fredo from power https://t.co/511stVhEFL — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 6, 2018

Comparing Trump to Fredo does a disservice to fredo. He's more of Little Carmine — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) January 7, 2018

Comparing Trump to Fredo seems unfair since Fredo didn’t bankrupt his casino. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) January 6, 2018

Please don't compare Trump to Fredo until someone shoots him in a boat. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) January 6, 2018

You can watch Fredo’s outburst here:

