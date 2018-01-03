Two new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald images provide best look at Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore yet

Two new images from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have been released online, courtesy Entertainment Weekly, and they provide the best look yet at Jude Law’s young Albus Dumbledore. Law stars in the film opposite Johnny Depp, who will portray Dumbledore’s nemesis Gellert Grindelwald.

The first of the two images shows Depp gazing towards the skies on a street. Beside him is a new character, Vinda Rosier, who is described as “one of Grindelwald’s most trusted followers, a loyal servant to his cause and often at his side.”

Gellert Grindelwald was the darkest wizard the world had ever seen until Lord Voldemort arrived.

The second image shows Dumbledore in his study, surrounded by magical instruments. While Law has a beard, it’s still brown, and there is no sign of the famous half-moon spectacles.

The second Fantastic Beasts movie takes place one year after the events of the first one. The action moves from New York to Paris, where Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his gang are brought on by Dumbledore to help track Grindelwald, the darkest wizard of his time.

The film is directed by veteran of five Harry Potter films, David Yates, and is written by JK Rowling. A release for November 16, 2018 has been set.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more