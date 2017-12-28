Vin Diesel beats Dwayne Johnson as 2017’s most successful actor

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has defeated his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to be named this year’s top grossing actor.

The XxX: Return of the Xander Cage actor’s movies made USD 1.6 billion globally, according to Forbes, which made its annual list of highest grossing actors by using Box Office Mojo to tally up the global ticket sales of 2017 movies by major actors.

Diesel’s Fast And Furious co-star Johnson came in second; The Rock, whose releases this year have so far pulled in USD 1.5 billion with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle still out in cinemas.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot came in third after her films, also including Justice League, made USD 1.4 billion globally.

Emma Watson took fourth place thanks to the smash hit Beauty And The Beast, while Johnny Depp came in fifth.

Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth make up the top 10 finishing seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

Here’s the full list of highest-grossing actors in 2017:

1) Vin Diesel: USD 1.6 billion

2) Dwayne Johnson: USD 1.5 billion

3) Gal Gadot: USD 1.4 billion

4) Emma Watson: USD 1.3 billion

5) Johnny Depp: USD 1.1 billion

6) Daisy Ridley: USD 1.08 billion

7) Tom Holland: USD 888 million

8) Chris Pratt: USD 864 million

9) Chris Hemsworth: USD 845 million

10) John Boyega: USD 815 million.

