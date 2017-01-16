 Vin Diesel has a lovely message for all his Indian fans, over cutting chai | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Vin Diesel has a lovely message for all his Indian fans, over cutting chai

hollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2017 16:45 IST
PTI
xXx: Return of Xander Cage released in India on January 14.

Star Vin Diesel has shared a picture of him with Deepika Padukone in which the duo can be seen enjoying cutting chai together.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor took to Instagram to post the photograph with his co-star.

Global... India already breaking records... you called it. Wow. #Blessed #Grateful

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

In his post, the-49-year old actor thanked his fans around the world, especially the Indian audience, for their astounding response to his recently released film.

Diesel captioned the post as, “Global... India already breaking records...You called it. Wow. #Blessed #Grateful.”

Deepika also gave a shout-out to Diesel by reposting the image on Instagram.

The actor had visited India, alongside xXx director, DJ Caruso on January 12 for the premier of his film.

<