Vin Diesel is coming to India for xXx, confirms Deepika Padukone. Here’s when

Actor Deepika Padukone today confirmed that her xXx: Return of the Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel will visit India on January 12.

The 30-year-old star, who will mark her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of the Xander Cage, shared the news on

Twitter, by posting a special message to Diesel in Hindi. “Vin, India is eagerly waiting for you. See you soon on January 12 and 13. Lots of love,” she wrote alongside the poster of the film.

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VYqJ76WkjG — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 3, 2017

Directed by DJ Caruso, the action-thriller will hit Indian theatres on January 14.

Deepika plays Serena Unger in the film that also stars Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson.

The actor earlier said that she was proud to represent her country in the Hollywood franchise.

“I am very excited. This is my Hollywood debut. I am very, very nervous, but also excited. Today is the beginning of that journey. I feel very proud that I get to represent my country especially in this kind of an action franchise film.”

