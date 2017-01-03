 Vin Diesel is coming to India for xXx, confirms Deepika Padukone. Here’s when | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Vin Diesel is coming to India for xXx, confirms Deepika Padukone. Here’s when

hollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2017 13:41 IST
PTI
Highlight Story

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is scheduled for a January 14 release in India.

Actor Deepika Padukone today confirmed that her xXx: Return of the Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel will visit India on January 12.

The 30-year-old star, who will mark her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of the Xander Cage, shared the news on

Twitter, by posting a special message to Diesel in Hindi. “Vin, India is eagerly waiting for you. See you soon on January 12 and 13. Lots of love,” she wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the action-thriller will hit Indian theatres on January 14.

Deepika plays Serena Unger in the film that also stars Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson.

The actor earlier said that she was proud to represent her country in the Hollywood franchise.

“I am very excited. This is my Hollywood debut. I am very, very nervous, but also excited. Today is the beginning of that journey. I feel very proud that I get to represent my country especially in this kind of an action franchise film.”

<