Vin Diesel to Deepika: Do you see a teddy bear or a grizzly bear?

After a desi welcome at the airport, Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who is in the city to promote his movie XXX - The return of Xander Cage, met media persons for a friendly q and a session. Vin and the director, DJ Caruso both wore Indian outfits - a sherwani with a jacket and a bandhgala respectively. Deepika Padukone dazzled in a golden outfit.

Vin seemed extremely floored by his Indian co-actor and couldn’t stop gushing about Deepika Padukone. He said that the idea of having an Indian premier was Deepika’s. “I was waiting for an opportunity to come to India and this happened just because of Deepika. So much of our movie is about multi cultural global harmony. I want to thank India for this incredible welcome. To be here is a dream come true. I have wanted to work with Deepika for many years. We have a special chemistry. When we started XXX, she said I have one request. She said I would want to do a huge Hollywood premiere in my home country. The fact that we are here means we delivered on that promise.”

xXx - Return Of Xander cage is releasing in India before the world. (Pramod Thakur/HT)

Caruso also had only good things to say about his Serena ( Deepika’s character). “We wanted someone who was strong but also someone who got a certain grace and elegance to Serena.”

Deepika, who was down with a throat infection, spoke in a muffled voice. Besides talking about Vin and how incredible he is, she also spoke about her bond with him. “We have known each other for many years now and working with him was just destiny. Thank you to Vin for reviving the franchise. This is very special for me because I feel so proud as an Indian to be representing our country on this global stage. Also, because female characters finally have got their due.”

Vin Deisel and Deepika Padukone during press conference at St Regis Hotel, Mumbai on January 12, 2017. (Pramod Thakur/HT)

She also revealed that though they’ve known each other for a while, she was initially intimidated by his larger than life personality. “Yes. I was intimidated. He doesn’t know this but the very first time we met was for an audition four or five years ago. And that time it was a blur, because I was so focussed on getting the job. When I met him for the first time I was speechless. I didn’t say much and cut to when we started filming, the situation was completely different. I’ve said this before. He like a teddy bear. He will always be there for me. I’m extremely comfortable around him and he has given me so much confidence to play Serena.”

xXx - Return Of Xander cage will hit the screens on January 14, 2017. (Pramod Thakur/HT)

Soon after that teddy bear comment, Vin stood up, turned to the audience and said in his baritone voice, “Do you see a teddy bear or a grizzly bear?”